1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery

Multiple police on the scene of a shooting at the Sam's Club just off the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after someone was fatally shot Monday afternoon at an area retail store.

MPD does not, by policy, identify the names of businesses where a crime occurs, but a WSFA 12 News crew found numerous police and first responders on the scene at the Sam’s Club store, located just off the Eastern Boulevard.

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. “in reference to a disturbance with a subject shot.”

Coleman said a male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

MPD’s spokeswoman said an off-duty officer from an outside agency quickly apprehended the suspect, who was still in possession of a weapon.

A motive for the fatal shooting was not immediately clear, and MPD is declining to release any other details as its investigation continues.

While the suspect has not been identified by name, Coleman said charges are pending.

