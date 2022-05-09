Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Katie Britt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katie Britt is running to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. A native of Enterprise, she most recently was the president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama. She says it’s her past that has shaped her campaign.

“I was, you know, six, seven-years-old, in the hardware department at my dad’s store, doing inventory counting nuts and bolts,” Britt recalled.

Now, she’s a candidate in the state’s Republican U.S Senate primary, which takes place on May 24.

“A believer in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, a wife and a mama of two,” Britt said, describing herself.

Britt says she’s running to set the next generation up for success, as she is unapologetically pro-life, noting “I believe life begins at conception.”

She believes in strengthening the nation’s borders, explaining that “One, we finish building the wall,” and “two we put back in Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and bar the public charge, meaning that migrants that come over cannot immediately enter our welfare system.”

The candidate says a top priority, if elected, will be to protect Christian conservative principles.

“I am a big believer that no child’s zip code should determine their opportunity,” Britt said. “We need somebody who’s willing to roll up their sleeves and help make that a reality.”

While she’s strong in her beliefs, Britt is new to the political playing field. She did previously serve as Sen. Richard Shelby’s chief of staff before her stint at the BCA.

“I have obviously never been on a ballot, but I know that we need fresh blood,” she said. “We need someone with the energy to get something done.”

Britt believes that will only make her stand out from the other candidates as she continues on her campaign trail, which she hopes will take her to D.C.

