ALEA investigating shooting involving Birmingham Police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is investigating a shooting involving a Birmingham Police officer and a domestic violence suspect.

It happened at 25th Street and 7th Ave South.

Chief Scott Thurmond said just before 5 p.m. Sunday May 8, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of Clairmont Avenue.

He said police were told a woman had been assaulted and a man had a firearm.

When police got to the scene, the man had left.

Police were able to find the man in the 2500 block of 7th Avenue South. The officer gave a verbal command to the man to put down the firearm. At that point the suspect picked up the firearm and an officer discharged his weapon and the man was shot in the leg, according to Chief Thurmond.

The officer was not shot.

The suspect, who has now been identified as d DeAngelo King, was taken to UAB Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s weapon has been located.

ALEA has taken over the investigation.

Officer involved shooting investigation is underway at 25th Street and 7th Ave South.



