New Jersey 4-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Monday has been found safe.

Lincoln Walker was found in Delaware and will be reunited with his family, KYW reported.

No information about a status on a suspect was made immediately available.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Salem City Police Department at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

