Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Anonymous donor pays tab for college graduates in Texas

FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about...
FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about $300,000.(Sengchoy Int. via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Tx. (Gray News) – An anonymous donor picked up the remaining balances of more than 100 students who graduated from Wiley College this weekend.

According to a news release, the school’s president, Herman J. Felton Jr., made the announcement during the commencement ceremony, informing graduates they graduated debt-free.

“We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt,” Felton said.

The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about $300,000.

Wiley College says it is committed to access and has reduced its tuition in the past years to $17,500, covering tuition, fees and room and board.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a situation at the Sam's Club in Montgomery.
1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery
President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval...
Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott has died at age 88.
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains