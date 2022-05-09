Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 5 from sailboat in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of...
The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico.(Live 5 (file))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico.

News outlets report that the 36-foot sailboat put out a distress call Friday afternoon because of a broken mast. The vessel was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Mobile.

Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard’s District Eight, said the sailboat’s GPS and distress signaling gear allowed the boat to be located and for those aboard to be rescued.

No one was injured. The sailboat was towed to shore over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of...
Monday is Alabama’s voter registration deadline for primary election
A beauty of a weather week
A beauty of a weather week
It happened at 25th Street and 7th Ave South.
ALEA investigating shooting involving Birmingham Police officer