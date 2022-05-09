Great week of weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful week of weather is ahead for Central Alabama. Here’s what we’re looking at through Friday: not a drop of rain, low humidity, warm afternoons, and comfortable nights.

Low 80s with sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

That sounds pretty great for May I’d say! Especially considering what Mother Nature can bring Alabama this time of year.

Under a mainly sunny sky, temperatures will head go from the lower 80s today, to the mid-80s tomorrow, to the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The overnights will be delightful in the 50s and lower 60s all week long. That means your A/C will certainly get some well-deserved rest at night over the next several days.

Low humidity all week. (WSFA 12 News)

The clouds will increase a little bit for Friday and the weekend, but there will still be a good deal of sunshine overall. That uptick in cloud cover is due to increasing moisture/humidity. You really won’t notice the jump in humidity on Friday, but you’ll probably notice a change in how it feels for the weekend.

That increase in cloudiness will be accompanied by a slight chance of a couple of showers and/or storms this weekend. We’re capping rain chances at 20% for now, but we may adjust up or down depending on how things evolve. Right now we’d say to not worry at all about outdoor plans.

A couple of showers and/or storms are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for the weekend with milder overnights in the 60s courtesy of the uptick in humidity.

