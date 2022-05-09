Gunfire captured on Montgomery resident’s security camera

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An alleged shootout was caught on an east Montgomery resident’s home security camera.

The video, shared with WSFA 12 News, was captured on Sunday around 4 p.m. in the Copperfield subdivision. It shows an unidentified person firing a gun towards something or someone out of camera view. After the gunfire exchange, the person can be seen collecting something off the ground before leaving the area.

The homeowner who shared this video with WSFA says she and her son were terrified and “shaken up” from this incident.

“My son and I were in our house on Brampton Lane, and I heard about 15 gunshots that sounded very close to my house. I ran and got my son out of his room and we sat in the hallway to stay away from the windows,” the woman said.

When asked about the incident, Montgomery police said there were called to the 7200 block of Brampton Lane after a reported shooting. A complainant told officers the gunfire had damaged her vehicle.

Besides the damage to the vehicle, police said no one was injured in the incident.

The police department is also investigating three separate shootings over the weekend, leaving four people injured. The shootings took place on Lyndell Road, McGhee Road and Davenport Drive. No motives have been released in any of the three cases. No arrests have been made.

