Juvenile faces capital murder charge in 2021 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is now in custody more than five months after Montgomery police opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 16-year-old. The name of the alleged shooter is not being released, however, due to his status as a minor.

Police took the boy into custody Monday and transferred him to the Montgomery County Youth Facility where he’s being held on a capital murder charge.

The victim, Trent Wilson Jr., of Montgomery, died at an area hospital on December 6, three days after after being shot.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue, near the East South Boulevard.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.