Man charged in death of least 24 dogs in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man faces over 20 counts of animal abuse in Pike County following the death of at least 24 dogs, according to court records.

The arrest complaint shows Homer Leon Sneed is charged with leaving at least 24 dogs inside a home with no food or water. These conditions are believed to have led to the dogs’ death.

Additional details surrounding the case are unknown.

Sneed was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Pike County Jail. He was placed under a bail of $1,100 but has since bonded out.

