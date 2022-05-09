Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man charged in death of least 24 dogs in Pike County

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man faces over 20 counts of animal abuse in Pike County following the death of at least 24 dogs, according to court records.

The arrest complaint shows Homer Leon Sneed is charged with leaving at least 24 dogs inside a home with no food or water. These conditions are believed to have led to the dogs’ death.

Additional details surrounding the case are unknown.

Sneed was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Pike County Jail. He was placed under a bail of $1,100 but has since bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a situation at the Sam's Club in Montgomery.
1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott has died at age 88.
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies
Home surveillance video captures alleged Copperfield shootout.
Gunfire captured on Montgomery resident’s security camera