Missing Montgomery boy, 10, found day after disappearance

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed that a 10-year-old boy at the center of a missing child alert has been located.

MPD and CrimeStoppers had been searching for Derrion Jordan since he was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Whiting Avenue.

Confirmation that Jordan was found came shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not release any details about where the child was found or why he had been missing for more than a day.

