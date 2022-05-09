Advertise
Montgomery man accused of shooting his father multiple times

Fredrick Moore Jr. is accused of shooting his father multiple times.
Fredrick Moore Jr. is accused of shooting his father multiple times.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was arrested after allegedly shooting his own father Monday.

Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight. Investigators say he shot his father in face, shoulder and leg with the intention of killing him.

Moore, 24, was charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail of $60,000.

