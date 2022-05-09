Montgomery man accused of shooting his father multiple times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was arrested after allegedly shooting his own father Monday.

Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight. Investigators say he shot his father in face, shoulder and leg with the intention of killing him.

Moore, 24, was charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail of $60,000.

