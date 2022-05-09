Advertise
Pike Liberal Arts looking to capture 4th straight title in AISA

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- A rich tradition of championship baseball takes place just off Highway 231.

The Pike Liberal Arts baseball team is in search of their 4th straight AISA state title.

“It would mean something to go out on top but ultimately it doesn’t matter what we’re doing next year or in previous years we’re trying to focus on this year,” said Pike Liberal Arts baseball coach Rush Hixon.

This is the last run at an AISA championship for the Pike Lib Patriots who are moving to the AHSAA after the completion of this season.

“Going out with another state championship to end the AISA run would be pretty cool and then next year the boys going out there and competing in the AHSAA will be fun for them,” said senior Press Jefcoat.

For these seniors, playing in the final game of the season is anticipated.

“Ever since I started, we’ve been in the state championship every single year and so it’s what’s expected and so the energy is matched every time we come out here, we’re grateful to come out here and play,” said senior Drew Nelson.

These championships are also extra special for head coach Rush Hixon.

“I get to show up to my alma mater and coach a really talented group of players with a ton of support around me and a lot of family involved,” Hixon added.

The Patriots will take on Glenwood next Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the second game to follow at Patterson Field in Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

