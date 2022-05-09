River Region high schools announce graduation dates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several school systems across the River Region have announced graduation ceremony dates this month.
Autauga County Public Schools ceremonies include:
- Prattville High on May 26 at 7 p.m. at Stanley-Jenson Stadium
- Marbury High School on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Marbury High School’s Football Field
Dallas County School ceremonies include:
- Dallas County High School on May 24 at 6 p.m. at Dallas County High School’s Football Field
- Southside High School on May 23 at 6 p.m. at Southside High School’s Football Field
- Keith High School on May 25 at 6 p.m. at Keith High School’s Football Field
Elmore County Public Schools ceremonies include:
- EDGE (Virtual School) on May 13 at 6 p.m. Wetumpka High School gym
- Stanhope Elmore High School on May 16 at 7 p.m. at Stanhope Elmore High’s Football Field
- Wetumpka High School on May 17 at 7 p.m. at Wetumpka High School’s Football Field
- Elmore County High School on May 19 at 7 p.m. Elmore County High School’s Football Field
- Holtville High School on May 20 at 7 p.m. at Holtville High School’s Football Field
Montgomery Public Schools ceremonies include:
- Carver High School on May 16 at Cramton Bowl at 10 a.m.
- McIntyre Comprehensive Academy on May 16 at Carver High School at 2 p.m.
- Park Crossing High School on May 17 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.
- Sidney Lanier High School on May 18 at Cramton Bowl at 8 a.m.
- Booker T. Washington Magnet High School on May 18 at True Divine Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
- Lee High School on May 19 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.
- Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) on May 20 at Frazer Church at 6 p.m.
- Jefferson Davis High School on May 20 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.
- Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School on May 20 at Frazer Church at 6 p.m.
Tickets are required for MPS graduations. For more information, visit www.mps.k12.al.us
Pike Road Schools ceremonies include:
- Pike Road High School on May 26 at 7 p.m. at Pike Road High School
