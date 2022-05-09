River Region high schools announce graduation dates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several school systems across the River Region have announced graduation ceremony dates this month.

Autauga County Public Schools ceremonies include:

Marbury High School on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Marbury High School’s Football Field

Prattville High on May 26 at 7 p.m. at Stanley-Jenson Stadium

Dallas County School ceremonies include:

Keith High School on May 25 at 6 p.m. at Keith High School’s Football Field

Southside High School on May 23 at 6 p.m. at Southside High School’s Football Field

Dallas County High School on May 24 at 6 p.m. at Dallas County High School’s Football Field

Elmore County Public Schools ceremonies include:

Holtville High School on May 20 at 7 p.m. at Holtville High School’s Football Field

Elmore County High School on May 19 at 7 p.m. Elmore County High School’s Football Field

Wetumpka High School on May 17 at 7 p.m. at Wetumpka High School’s Football Field

Stanhope Elmore High School on May 16 at 7 p.m. at Stanhope Elmore High’s Football Field

EDGE (Virtual School) on May 13 at 6 p.m. Wetumpka High School gym

Montgomery Public Schools ceremonies include:

Carver High School on May 16 at Cramton Bowl at 10 a.m.

McIntyre Comprehensive Academy on May 16 at Carver High School at 2 p.m.

Park Crossing High School on May 17 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.

Sidney Lanier High School on May 18 at Cramton Bowl at 8 a.m.

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School on May 18 at True Divine Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Lee High School on May 19 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.

Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) on May 20 at Frazer Church at 6 p.m.

Jefferson Davis High School on May 20 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.