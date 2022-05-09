Advertise
River Region high schools announce graduation dates

caps and gowns
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several school systems across the River Region have announced graduation ceremony dates this month.

Autauga County Public Schools ceremonies include:

  • Prattville High on May 26  at 7 p.m. at Stanley-Jenson Stadium
  • Marbury High School on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Marbury High School’s Football Field

Dallas County School ceremonies include:

  • Dallas County High School on May 24 at 6 p.m. at Dallas County High School’s Football Field
  • Southside High School on May 23 at 6 p.m. at Southside High School’s Football Field
  • Keith High School on May 25 at 6 p.m. at Keith High School’s Football Field

Elmore County Public Schools ceremonies include:

  • EDGE (Virtual School) on May 13 at 6 p.m. Wetumpka High School gym
  • Stanhope Elmore High School on May 16 at 7 p.m. at Stanhope Elmore High’s Football Field
  • Wetumpka High School on May 17 at 7 p.m. at Wetumpka High School’s Football Field
  • Elmore County High School on May 19 at 7 p.m. Elmore County High School’s Football Field
  • Holtville High School on May 20 at 7 p.m. at Holtville High School’s Football Field

Montgomery Public Schools ceremonies include:

  • Carver High School on May 16 at Cramton Bowl at 10 a.m.
  • McIntyre Comprehensive Academy on May 16 at Carver High School at 2 p.m.
  • Park Crossing High School on May 17 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.
  • Sidney Lanier High School on May 18 at Cramton Bowl at 8 a.m.
  • Booker T. Washington Magnet High School on May 18 at True Divine Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
  • Lee High School on May 19 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.
  • Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) on May 20 at Frazer Church at 6 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis High School on May 20 at Cramton Bowl at 9 a.m.
  • Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School on May 20 at Frazer Church at 6 p.m.

Tickets are required for MPS graduations. For more information, visit www.mps.k12.al.us

Pike Road Schools ceremonies include:

  • Pike Road High School on May 26 at 7 p.m. at Pike Road High School

