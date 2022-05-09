Advertise
Search for missing inmate, former corrections officer ends in Indiana

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(Gray)
By Charles Montgomery and Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - The search for missing a Lauderdale County inmate and former corrections officer has come to an end in Indiana.

Vicky White and Casey White were taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana, following a police chase Monday afternoon.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says both have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He says Vicky is in serious condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Casey’s injuries are not serious.

