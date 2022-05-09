Suspect, victim identified after deadly Montgomery Sam’s Club shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a Monday afternoon homicide as 38-year-old Florida resident Tommie Small. The department did not provide the city where Small was from.

Small was shot and killed outside the Montgomery Sam’s Club store, located just off the Eastern Boulevard.

MPD does not, by policy, identify the names of businesses where a crime occurs. However, WSFA 12 News independently confirmed the location after finding numerous police and medics who had responded to the store around 1:30 p.m.

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the scene “in reference to a disturbance with a subject shot.” There, she said law enforcement found the victim and pronounced him dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, MPD’s spokeswoman said an off-duty officer from an outside agency quickly caught the suspect, since identified as Tredarrius Portis, 28, of Montgomery. Coleman said Portis was still in possession of a weapon at the time of his capture.

Coleman confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other, though the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

Portis is now being held at the Montgomery Count Detention Facility without bail on a capital murder charge.

Anyone with information about Small’s homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

