Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect, victim identified after deadly Montgomery Sam’s Club shooting

Multiple police on the scene of a shooting at the Sam's Club just off the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a Monday afternoon homicide as 38-year-old Florida resident Tommie Small. The department did not provide the city where Small was from.

Small was shot and killed outside the Montgomery Sam’s Club store, located just off the Eastern Boulevard.

MPD does not, by policy, identify the names of businesses where a crime occurs. However, WSFA 12 News independently confirmed the location after finding numerous police and medics who had responded to the store around 1:30 p.m.

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the scene “in reference to a disturbance with a subject shot.” There, she said law enforcement found the victim and pronounced him dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, MPD’s spokeswoman said an off-duty officer from an outside agency quickly caught the suspect, since identified as Tredarrius Portis, 28, of Montgomery. Coleman said Portis was still in possession of a weapon at the time of his capture.

Coleman confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other, though the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

Portis is now being held at the Montgomery Count Detention Facility without bail on a capital murder charge.

Anyone with information about Small’s homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

READ MORE
Man accused of letting at least 24 dogs starve in Pike County

A man faces over 20 counts of animal abuse in Pike County following the death of at least 24 dogs, according to court records.

Gunfire captured on Montgomery resident’s security camera

After the gunfire exchange, the person can be seen collecting something off the ground before leaving the area.

Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies

Scott founded the first national professional bass fishing circuit in 1967. The following year he founded the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or B.A.S.S., which would become the world’s largest fishing group.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Bassmaster founder Ray Scott has died at age 88.
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Montgomery this week for the Tyson Foods Black College...
Montgomery to welcome Black College World Series to town
- A suspect is now in custody more than five months after Montgomery police opened a homicide...
Juvenile faces capital murder charge in 2021 Montgomery homicide
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Sheriff: Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer captured after police chase
Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools honors schools of distinction
Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools honors schools of distinction