Vandals destroy Alfred Saliba Family Service Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators say the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center was broken into Sunday on two different occasions.

Once by a group of people around 4 p.m., then another group came around 8 p.m.

“There’s glass everywhere from the glass panels that they busted out in the doors,” says Debbie Geiger, Site Manager with ASFSC. “There’s food that’s trampled all over into the carpets and in the floors.”

Several rooms are badly damaged.

“You name it, they touched it,” says Geiger. “They…messed it up.”

On top of busted computers, windows, and doors, fire-extinguishers were set off in two separate spaces.

Geiger continues, “Literally it looks like it snowed in there right at this moment because it is just everywhere.”

Video surveillance caught not only actions on tape, but words.

“One of the comments we heard on the video was ‘oh we got a whole playground to work with’ and they were laughing through the entire time of everything that they were doing,” explains Geiger.

Investigators have reason to believe the suspects are juvenile to young adult age.

“It’s very upsetting to know what these individuals are responsible for doing,” expresses Lt. Ronald Hall, Criminal Investigator with the Dothan Police Department. “This business occupies four different organizations to be exact, and every organization inside that building has been devastated by this vandalism that has occurred.”

The damage is not only devastating, but inconvenient.

“We can’t even function on our normal day because we don’t even know what is still usable,” explains Geiger.

Deliberately destroying as much property as they could, of an organization that strives to better the community.

“To be hit like this…it really hurts,” finishes Geiger. “We would like to see them held accountable.”

The several unidentified suspects will face a felony charge of burglary for an unoccupied business.

Investigators have lots of surveillance video to sift through, but they will release photos to the public as soon as possible.

ASFSC will remain closed until further notice.

If you have any information you are asked to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.