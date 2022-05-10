25th Kevin Turner Golf Tournament brings Turner family back together on course

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The 25th annual Kevin Turner Golf Tournament happened at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Prattville’s Capitol Hill Monday. It was an event that saw its largest turnout ever. Three hundred and eight golfers came out to play the course and help raise money for the Coach a Child Scholarship Fund campaign in conjunction with the YMCA of Prattville.

It was also an event that brought the Turner family back together for the first time since 2016. Kevin Turner died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease in November 2016. Earlier that year, both of his sons, Nolan and Cole, and his dad, Raymond, were all together on the golf course together.

This year’s tournament brought about a family reunion of sorts, with Raymond playing golf with both grandsons for the first time ever.

