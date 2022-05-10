Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

25th Kevin Turner Golf Tournament brings Turner family back together on course

By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The 25th annual Kevin Turner Golf Tournament happened at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Prattville’s Capitol Hill Monday. It was an event that saw its largest turnout ever. Three hundred and eight golfers came out to play the course and help raise money for the Coach a Child Scholarship Fund campaign in conjunction with the YMCA of Prattville.

It was also an event that brought the Turner family back together for the first time since 2016. Kevin Turner died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease in November 2016. Earlier that year, both of his sons, Nolan and Cole, and his dad, Raymond, were all together on the golf course together.

This year’s tournament brought about a family reunion of sorts, with Raymond playing golf with both grandsons for the first time ever.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Kevin Turner leaves lasting impact on local community
Kevin Turner leaves lasting impact on local community
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott has died at age 88.
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Montgomery this week for the Tyson Foods Black College...
Montgomery to welcome Black College World Series to town
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies