5 people injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime scene investigators remained on the scene at Hay Court Apartments until the early Tuesday morning after several people were injured in a shooting late Monday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit 5 people were shot just before 11pm. One person is in critical condition. The remaining have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet identified or charged any suspects. They also stated " no shooting was reported at DCH Regional Medical Center” despite some chatter on social media.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

