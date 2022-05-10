Advertise
Advisory: Maxwell AFB says demonstration could cause increased noise levels

Maxwell Air Force Base will conduct an event Wednesday that could cause increased noise levels...
Maxwell Air Force Base will conduct an event Wednesday that could cause increased noise levels for those in the vicinity of the base.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base says it will conduct an Aerial Demonstration with pyrotechnics on Wednesday, May 11 that may cause higher than normal noise levels for those in the vicinity.

While residents may hear the event, they won’t be able to see much of anything. Base officials say the event is not open to the general public.

The demonstration will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

