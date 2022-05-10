Advisory: Maxwell AFB says demonstration could cause increased noise levels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base says it will conduct an Aerial Demonstration with pyrotechnics on Wednesday, May 11 that may cause higher than normal noise levels for those in the vicinity.

While residents may hear the event, they won’t be able to see much of anything. Base officials say the event is not open to the general public.

The demonstration will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

