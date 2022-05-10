Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama man to walk cross-country to raise mental health awareness

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - A 29-year-old Alabamian is walking coast to coast for a worthy cause.

Sylvester Williams plans to walk from California to Florida to raise awareness for depression, anxiety and other mental health matters.

Williams is described as always putting a smile on everyone’s face, but he suffered from depression behind his smile.

As a teenager, he got arrested for a foolish mistake.

After nine years of being in jail, he heard his best friend had taken her life.

He said he had to do something.

Williams started his walk on May 1 and walks around eight to 11 hours a day.

He says people follow his journey on Facebook and will meet up with him at locations and walk a few miles with him.

His mother, Twana Williams, says she couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“When I got locked up, I told myself I am not going back. This is a whole big thing on why I’m doing this too, this walk is for everybody people who suffer from mental health, depression, people who feel like giving up, these are for the ones behind bars,” Williams said.

His mothers added, “All the mothers in this world should know you would be proud of your child he’s not only doing it for him he’s doing to for everybody he’s speaking up for everybody.”

Sylvester says it will take him a few months to finish his journey.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked
Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids
Alabama Kidney Foundation raises money for patients
Alabama Kidney Foundation raises money for patients