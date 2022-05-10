Alabama man to walk cross-country to raise mental health awareness

ALABAMA (WTVM) - A 29-year-old Alabamian is walking coast to coast for a worthy cause.

Sylvester Williams plans to walk from California to Florida to raise awareness for depression, anxiety and other mental health matters.

Williams is described as always putting a smile on everyone’s face, but he suffered from depression behind his smile.

As a teenager, he got arrested for a foolish mistake.

After nine years of being in jail, he heard his best friend had taken her life.

He said he had to do something.

Williams started his walk on May 1 and walks around eight to 11 hours a day.

He says people follow his journey on Facebook and will meet up with him at locations and walk a few miles with him.

His mother, Twana Williams, says she couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“When I got locked up, I told myself I am not going back. This is a whole big thing on why I’m doing this too, this walk is for everybody people who suffer from mental health, depression, people who feel like giving up, these are for the ones behind bars,” Williams said.

His mothers added, “All the mothers in this world should know you would be proud of your child he’s not only doing it for him he’s doing to for everybody he’s speaking up for everybody.”

Sylvester says it will take him a few months to finish his journey.

