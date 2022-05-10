Advertise
Alabama's U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Jake Schafer

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Jake Schafer says he’s an everyday Alabamian ready to make a...
Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Jake Schafer says he’s an everyday Alabamian ready to make a difference on Capitol Hill.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Jake Schafer says he’s an everyday Alabamian ready to make a difference on Capitol Hill.

“I think we’re supposed to have a government that’s of the people, by the people, for the people,” said Schafer. “And I just didn’t see that in a lot of the candidates running.”

One of the reasons he says he’s running is to protect the constitutional rights of Alabamians.

“They all said they’re against government vaccine mandates, but they were for businesses being able to do mandates. But I’m sorry, that’s exactly wrong.”

Schafer believes in the U.S. Constitution and bases many of his views on the text.

“Education is not mentioned in the Constitution,” he said. “It’s not even mentioned in our state constitution, which means educating your children has always been retained by the rights of the parents, period.”

Education is an important issue to Schafer, and he supports parents’ right to choose.

“Parents know their kids better than anyone else. What if your kid is more inclined to music, so you want to send your kid to a more musically inclined school,” said Schafer.

And Schafer says his goal would be to get to know other senators, especially those across the aisle.

“I feel like you actually have to get to know someone at least a little bit before you can start talking policy about them,” said Schafer.

And he hopes to form those relationships in D.C.

We asked the candidates for their thoughts on a range of issues. Here's how Jake Schafer answered. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

