Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Mike Durant

Alabama U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Durant is a veteran and former prisoner of war.
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant is a veteran and former prisoner of war.

“It was just a tremendous part of my life. And really, I always point to it as making me who I am,” said Durant.

He says wants to serve the country again, this time in the U.S. Senate.

“I don’t want to sit there in 10 years and say, ‘You know what, I could have done something and I didn’t.’ I want to make a difference. I think I can make a difference,” said Durant.

He says he was motivated to run by his disapproval of the Biden administration’s exit from Afghanistan.

“It was a travesty,” he said. “I think we abandoned our troops, our allies, the Afghan people.”

Durant says making a difference for the military community is one of his top priorities.

“Whether it’s supporting them morally, financially, with the right resources, equipment, making right decisions about when we deploy them, all of those things are absolutely critical,” said Durant.

Durant also believes the country’s spending needs to be reined in.

“Unfortunately, career politicians are always thinking about pushing programs that appeal to their voter base, but it costs money,” said Durant. “And that money just buries us deeper and deeper into debt.”

After 22 years in the military, Durant says he’s ready to take his ideas to Washington, D.C. for one more tour.

We asked the candidates for their thoughts on a range of issues. Here's how Mike Durant answered. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

