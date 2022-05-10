Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Mo Brooks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congressman Mo Brooks is running to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. He’s currently serving as Alabama’s 5th Congressional District representative in the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama.

Brooks is trying to shed his current title for a new one, senator. The move, he says, would amplify his voice, taking it from one of 435 in the House to one of 100 in the Senate.

“As a United States Congressman, this is my 12th year, that’s enough in that one body,” Brooks explained. “The Senate position enables you to better magnify your belief system.”

Alabama’s primary race takes place on May 24.

Brooks is a believer in defending foundational principles that he says makes America one of the greatest countries in the world.

“That’s the Bill of Rights, freedom of speech, under threat. Freedom of religion, under threat, Second Amendment right to bear arms,” said Brooks, “making sure we have honest and accurate elections.”

Having already represented Alabama at the national level, Brooks touts his track record on border security.

“There’s an entity called Numbers USA that evaluates US congressmen on border security,” said Brooks. “And for 10 straight years, Mo Brooks, I have ranked number one, according to Numbers USA, out of 435.”

Brooks says the border and other topics are important, but so is reducing the nation’s debts.

“We have to defend free enterprise and an economic system that has created more wealth for our country than any nation in history,” the congressman explains.

His drive is to defend his beliefs from those across the aisle.

“I don’t want to give an inch to these socialists that are on the other side of the aisle,” said Brooks. “I want to defend and promote the things that have made us collectively who we are such a great nation.”

Brooks hopes to continue to protect those belies in Washington, just from the other side of the nation’s Capitol.

