Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Unreachable candidates

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you informed about who the candidates are and what platforms they’re running on.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll be introducing you to candidates from Alabama’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but there are some candidates that we have been unable to reach. Those candidates include.

U.S. Senate race:

Republican primary

  • Lillie Boddie - We were unable to contact this candidate. The Alabama Republican Party was unable to release her contact information but says she is from north Alabama.
  • Karla DuPriest - DuPreist was unavailable for an interview.

Alabama gubernatorial race:

Republican primary

  • Gov. Kay Ivey - Ivey was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts.
  • Dean Young - Young did not respond to the request for an interview.

Alabama’s primary elections are set for May 24. You can find sample ballots for each county here.

