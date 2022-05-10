Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Louisiana

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted after abducting two children who were last seen Monday evening in Mandeville, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos, WVUE reports. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also issued an Amber Alert for the children.

Police say that Sergio “David” Hernandez abducted the children during a domestic violence incident at a residence on Lafayette Street. They say he stormed out of the residence with the children around 4 p.m.

Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with a Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Amaya is a 2-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen is a 9-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hernandez or the two children should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Hundreds of people are expected to be in Montgomery this week for the Tyson Foods Black College...
Montgomery to welcome Black College World Series to town
YMCA of Greater Montgomery holds annual campaign celebration
YMCA of Greater Montgomery holds annual campaign celebration
Montgomery to welcome Black College World Series to town
Montgomery to welcome Black College World Series to town
It happened at 25th Street and 7th Ave South.
ALEA investigating shooting involving Birmingham Police officer