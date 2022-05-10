Court documents: Sam’s Club homicide victim was sitting in van when shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are providing several new details surrounding a deadly shooting that happened Monday outside a busy Montgomery business.

The suspect, Tre’Darrius Portis, 28, of Montgomery, was arrested in the parking lot of the Montgomery Sam’s Club just around 1:30 p.m. after allegedly shooting Tommie Small, 38, of Florida.

Tre’Darrius Portis is charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting at Montgomery's Sam's Club on May 9, 2022. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

Court filings state that Portis shot Small multiple times while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked van. As he was being fired upon, Smalls attempted to get out of the vehicle to flee on foot, the records noted. While exiting the van, Smalls was shot several more times.

The victim died from his injuries at an area hospital a short time later.

Montgomery police have confirmed the two men knew each other but have not indicated a possible motive.

Portis is charged with capital murder and is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.