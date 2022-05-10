Advertise
Delays on I-65 NB before Hope Hull exit after crash

A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound just before the Hope Hull/ Mobile Highway...
A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound just before the Hope Hull/ Mobile Highway exit.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound just before the Hope Hull/ Mobile Highway exit.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the left lane and shoulder.

Motorists traveling in this direction should be prepared for delays and consider taking an alternate route.

Details about the crash are limited. We are reaching out to law enforcement officials for information.

Slowdowns can also be noted on Interstate 65 southbound near Perry Hill. A minor crash, according to ALDOT, is causing delays for morning commuters.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

