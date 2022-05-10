Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Delays on I-65 SB near Northern Blvd. exit after crash

A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.
A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the Northern Boulevard is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to Alabama Department of Transportation cameras, the crash is blocking the right shoulder. It appears to involve multiple vehicles and is causing significant slowdowns.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-65 before Hope Hull are also experiencing slowdowns from an overturned vehicle crash.

Additional details on the crashes have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound just before the Hope Hull/ Mobile Highway...
I-65 NB before Hope Hull clear after crash
A driver has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Montgomery Friday.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
Tractor-trailer fire I-65 NB near Selma Highway.
18-wheeler fire blocking lanes of I-65 NB near Selma Highway
Selma Highway near the Montgomery Regional Airport is blocked after a crash.
Prattville man dead after crash near Montgomery Regional Airport Thursday