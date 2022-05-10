Delays on I-65 SB near Northern Blvd. exit after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the Northern Boulevard is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to Alabama Department of Transportation cameras, the crash is blocking the right shoulder. It appears to involve multiple vehicles and is causing significant slowdowns.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-65 before Hope Hull are also experiencing slowdowns from an overturned vehicle crash.

Additional details on the crashes have not been released.

