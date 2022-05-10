Eclectic special education teacher known for her compassion

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Yeterius Mobley has been teaching at Eclectic Elementary School for over 20 years. She said every day is different and each student is unique.

“Special ed is a juggle. We have so many different children, as far as grade levels. I have some that are lower, some that are a little higher, We deal with a lot, but it’s a juggle, and if you have the heart for it, it works out,” Mobley said.

And some days, she said, it really takes work and effort to reach each student. But she describes her job as rewarding, especially when they learn something new.

“I love when they actually learn a skill and how excited they get from actually learning something, that keeps me coming back,” she said.

She said she loves her students, and she also leans on her fellow teachers and administrators for support. She says they are like “one big family” at Eclectic Elementary School.

“I’ve been here for 23 years, and it has been like a home,” she said. “Everyone works together, we’re all loving, we all look after each other, so it means a lot.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.