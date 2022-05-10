Advertise
A former Mississippi Gulf Coast paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaults in ambulances

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A former Mississippi paramedic has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients in ambulances on the way to hospitals. The Sun Herald reports that 57-year-old James Lavelle Walley of Leakesville also admitted to fondling two children.

He pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred between 2016 and 2019. The ambulance company fired him. Sentencing will be set later. Walley faces up to 30 years on each sexual battery charge and 15 years on each molestation charge.

