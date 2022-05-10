Advertise
Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll

(Source: Candidate campaigns)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Katie Britt has taken the lead in the GOP Alabama Senate primary race according to an exclusive new Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll.

Britt leads with 32% of the support among the 600 likely Alabama Republican primary voters we surveyed, followed by Mo Brooks with 22.5% and Mike Durant falling from 1st in our last survey in late March to 3rd now with 21.4%, but with a margin of error of 4%, Brooks and Durant are in a statistical tie.

GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll

Britt’s standing with primary voters rose about 4% from our March survey, Brooks’ jumped 6% from March, while Durant’s dropped 13% after being the target of several negative campaign ads in the last month.

If none of the candidates get 50% of the primary vote, the top 2 vote-getters will head to a June runoff, which could make the 15.5% of primary voters who are still undecided a key constituency in the last couple of weeks of this race.

Asked about their opinion of the candidates, both Britt (51% fav/36% unfav) and Durant (46% fav/37% unfav) remain in positive territory with likely primary voters, while Brooks (42% fav/47.5% unfav) is underwater on favorability rating with the GOP electorate we surveyed.

GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll

Former President Trump withdrew his endorsement from Brooks the day after our last survey showing Brooks in 3rd was released, and our new survey finds a Trump endorsement could help Britt or Durant because 51% of the likely primary voters surveyed said a Trump endorsement would make them “more likely” to support a candidate.

