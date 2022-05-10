Man charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend incident in which shots were fired into an occupied Montgomery home, according to court documents.

Robert Johnson III, 61, of Montgomery, is accused of shooting into a 75-year-old woman’s home around 9 p.m. Saturday. Bullets hit a bedroom window, two walls and an air conditioning unit but did not strike any people.

Court documents redacted the location of the shooting but noted one person was inside at the time shots were fired.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Johnson is being held on a bail of $30,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

