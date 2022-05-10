Advertise
Man charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery home

Robert Johnson III has been arrested after a weekend incident in which shots were fired into an...
Robert Johnson III has been arrested after a weekend incident in which shots were fired into an occupied Montgomery home.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend incident in which shots were fired into an occupied Montgomery home, according to court documents.

Robert Johnson III, 61, of Montgomery, is accused of shooting into a 75-year-old woman’s home around 9 p.m. Saturday. Bullets hit a bedroom window, two walls and an air conditioning unit but did not strike any people.

Court documents redacted the location of the shooting but noted one person was inside at the time shots were fired.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Johnson is being held on a bail of $30,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

