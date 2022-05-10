Advertise
Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium hosts 2nd annual Black College World Series

Riverwalk Stadium
Riverwalk Stadium(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will welcome about 250 student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities this week to play in the Black College World Series!

The tournament will be played at Riverwalk Stadium, where the Montgomery Biscuits play their games and will feature eight teams. Four teams are from the NCAA Division II, and four are from the NAIA.

The tournament will be broken into two brackets, then the winners of each division face off in a one-game playoff to determine a champion.

Along with those 250 student-athletes, the City of Montgomery expects about 15,000 fans to show up at the capital city’s hotels, restaurants, and shops over the next week. The tournament will be streamed online by the Black College Sports Network, its YouTube channel, and Twitter and Facebook pages, putting Montgomery on even more platforms.

All of the athletes and coaches will be arriving Tuesday. Tournament play begins Wednesday.

Tickets are available at homerunmontgomery.org.

