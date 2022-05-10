Pike Road man charged after victim shot multiple times in head, neck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an early Monday morning shooting, according to court documents.

Denarvest Meadows Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting the victim multiple times in the head and neck, the filings stated.

The shooting happened just before 12:40 Monday morning in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Calmar Drive.

No other details were immediately available regarding a possible motive.

Meadows is being held on a $60,000 bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.