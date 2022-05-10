Advertise
Pike Road man charged after victim shot multiple times in head, neck

Denarvest Meadows Jr., is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another person...
Denarvest Meadows Jr., is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another person multiple times in the head and neck early on May 9, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an early Monday morning shooting, according to court documents.

Denarvest Meadows Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting the victim multiple times in the head and neck, the filings stated.

The shooting happened just before 12:40 Monday morning in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Calmar Drive.

No other details were immediately available regarding a possible motive.

Meadows is being held on a $60,000 bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

