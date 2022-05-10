Slots still available for Montgomery Public Schools magnet program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Slots are still available for students to attend Montgomery Public School’s magnet program, according to the school system.

The magnet application window is May 9 through May 20. All transcripts are due by May 27.

Below are the schools and grade levels accepting applicants.

Forest Avenue Academic -- Kindergarten only

Floyd Middle Magnet -- 7th only

Carr Middle -- 6th, 7th, 8th

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet -- 6th, 7th and 8th

LAMP High -- 9th & 10th only

Booker T. Washington High -- 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th

Interested applicants may visit mps.k12.al.us/for_parents/magnet_schools for more information. MPS says parents with children currently enrolled in the program will not have to submit an application to the feeder school or magnet school the student is currently registered in. Parents will only need to apply if they wish to change magnets.

The lottery is planned to run the first week of June.

