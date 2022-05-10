Advertise
Sun, low humidity & warm afternoons this week

Humidity comes up this weekend with a slight chance of rain
Dry, sunny and warm rest of week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beautiful week of May weather marches right on for Central Alabama. Conditions will be dry, mostly sunny and comfortable through the end of the workweek.

Most hit the mid-80s today with ample sunshine.
Most hit the mid-80s today with ample sunshine.

Afternoons will be warm, mainly in the middle to upper 80s, but the nights will be comfortable in the 50s and lower 60s. That is courtesy of low humidity by our standards.

So we suggest giving those A/C units a rest at night for the rest of the week. Wednesday night will be a little milder in the mid-60s thanks to some clouds, but it won’t be humid by any means. We could even squeeze out a stray shower or two Wednesday evening and night.

Skies will shift from mainly sunny to partly cloudy late in the week and remain that way this weekend and early next week. There will still be a good deal of sunshine overall, but it will be more of a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon. That uptick in cloud cover is due to increasing moisture/humidity.

A slight chance of a shower or storm Sunday, but many stay dry.
A slight chance of a shower or storm Sunday, but many stay dry.

You really won’t notice the jump in humidity on Thursday, Friday or really even Saturday, but you’ll probably notice a change in how it feels Sunday and beyond.

That increase in cloudiness will be accompanied by a slight chance of showers and storms this weekend. That would mainly be for Sunday, which has a 20% chance of rain. We wouldn’t worry at all about outdoor weekend plans based on this forecast.

The heat cranks up a bit early next week with 90s likely back in the forecast.
The heat cranks up a bit early next week with 90s likely back in the forecast.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this weekend with mild overnights in the 60s. It does look like we see our first stretch of 90-degree heat once next week kicks off, so be aware of that.

