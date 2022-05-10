Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Wanted man sought in Crenshaw County

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Lamond Randle Jr.
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Lamond Randle Jr.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in Crenshaw County.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Marquise Lamond Randle Jr. Authorities say there is a felony warrant for his arrest, alleging that he shot into an occupied residence on Star Hope Church Road in Luverne on April 23.

The sheriff’s office says an officer with the Luverne Police Department tried to arrest Randle on Rutledge Street Monday, but he ran away toward the 500 block of Woodford Avenue. Despite a police perimeter and K-9 team, Randle is still at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download their P3-tips app. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be made anonymously.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 156 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Denarvest Meadows Jr., is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another person...
Pike Road man charged after victim shot multiple times in head, neck
Heavy police presence at the Sam's Club in Montgomery on May 9, 2022, after a man was fatally...
Court documents: Sam’s Club homicide victim was sitting in van when shot
Maxwell Air Force Base will conduct an event Wednesday that could cause increased noise levels...
Advisory: Maxwell AFB says demonstration could cause increased noise levels
FILE - Vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a pharmacy in Denver on...
House panel alleges cover-up by contract vaccine maker
Selma fire chief resigns within 3 months on the job
Selma fire chief resigns within 3 months on the job