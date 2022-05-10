WSFA to host First Alert Severe Weather event Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News team is dedicated to preparing you for severe weather. We want to make sure you and your family are ready for a severe weather threat.

On Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hosting a First Alert Severe Weather event. You can join us from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the A.S.E. Credit Union, located on Eastchase Parkway. While there, you can meet the weather team and get an inside look at Stormtracker, the fifth member of our storm team.

River Region United Way will also give away 50 weather radios for a $15 minimum donation. You can also visit our other vendors like iRoof, grab a bite to eat from the N.Y.C Gyro food truck, and talk with disaster relief agencies.

Be alert, be safe, be ready. Join us and make sure you’re prepared!

We can’t wait to see you there.

