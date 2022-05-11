Advertise
Acting director appointed at Alabama EMA

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed emergency management veteran and U.S. Military Academy alumnus Jeff...
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed emergency management veteran and U.S. Military Academy alumnus Jeff Smitherman as the acting director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed emergency management veteran and U.S. Military Academy alumnus Jeff Smitherman as the acting director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Current Alabama EMA Director Brian Hasting will be taking a new opportunity, the governor’s office said, without providing details. He will continue to lead the agency through May 20 at which point Smitherman will take charge.

“Alabama knows better than most the need to be prepared always and to be ready to respond efficiently in emergency situations, and our Emergency Management Agency plays a major role in that. I thank Director Hastings for his service to the state the last nearly five years and am now proud to appoint Jeff Smitherman to lead the agency,” said Ivey in a statement.

Smitherman currently serves as the executive officer at AEMA. Prior to his current role, he was director of operations.

“Jeff is no stranger to emergency management, from his time serving our country and state in the Army to his several years at the Alabama EMA, he is more than qualified. I am confident Jeff will bring a steady hand, vast knowledge and a servant’s attitude to this role,” Ivey added.

Before his tenure at AEMA, Smitherman held leadership positions with the Alabama National Guard, where he gained experience with emergency responses in situations like the April 2011 tornadoes and the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

“I am both honored and humbled to be asked by Governor Ivey to lead this agency as the acting director. This agency has a critical mission in the state, and I will strive to continue the great work that this staff performs every day for the citizens of Alabama,” said Smitherman. “The state’s emergency management system, with all its stakeholders, is recognized nationally as one of the best. I will work with the governor, her staff and the outstanding staff at the agency to continue to uphold the highest standards for the citizens of this great state.”

Smitherman also has a Master’s Degree of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

