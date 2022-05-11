Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Brandaun Dean

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former mayor of Brighton, Alabama, Brandaun Dean, says in the Senate Democratic primary race he represents more than just the party.

“A Black Alabama experience that is cherished and very important to how I want to be perceived,” said Dean.

After a recount that resulted in Dean being removed from the mayor’s office, he decided to tackle something larger.

“I think that it’s timely that Alabama would be consistent with history and progress to send its first African American, now its first millennial, to the United States Senate,” said Dean.

Dean says he’s unable to decide on the most important issue.

“Whether or not a prison crisis or a teacher pay and recruitment crisis, or an environmental crisis weighs more heavily than the other issue,” he said.

Dean says issues such as African American reparations, soil contamination and Black maternal health care are more specific issues on his platform. As well as international crises, he mentions specifically with Iran.

“We are not engaged in a diplomatic discourse or the diplomatic process of ensuring that they don’t become a very severe threat,” said Dean.

Leaning on the more liberal side of the democratic spectrum, Dean says the way he uses his identity as a Black man and advocacy for this group of people is important in this primary race.

“The only candidates who presented themselves to the Democratic nomination are Black people,” said Dean. “This primary is about who will advance the most serious issues that will specifically affect the Black collective in our states.”

Dean says if he makes it to Washington, he will try to cast a wider net on policies that are often ignored.

We asked the candidates for their thoughts on a range of issues. Here's how Brandaun Dean answered. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

