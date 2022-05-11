Advertise
Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Will Boyd

Reverend Dr. Will Boyd, says he’s a person who believes in servant leadership. An important quality he says for someone on the ballot for Alabama U.S. Senate Democratic primary.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rev. Will Boyd says he’s a person who believes in servant leadership. An important quality he says for someone on the ballot for Alabama U.S. Senate Democratic primary.

“I’ve grown up serving in the church as an usher, later on becoming a pastor, a bishop an overseer, and being an engineer serving around the world in different countries,” said Boyd.

His prior experience serving as an elected official is why he says he is running for another position.

“People are concerned about education, the economy, their health care, and there’s so many kitchen table issues that I believe we can really address being in the Senate,” said Boyd.

Boyd’s most important kitchen table item is to enhance the nation’s workforce by improving education.

“Investing in HBCUs, community colleges, trade centers, and even our public schools,” he said. “So that we can see our youth ready to go out and fit the skill set needed for changing the economy in the future.”

And even though he is running on the Democratic ticket, Boyd says he looks to Republican Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby as an example of leadership.

“It’s evident that Sen. Shelby has brought a lot of money back to our great state and has done a lot for the state,” said Boyd.

Boyd hopes he will be able to continue to do great things for the state.

We asked the candidates for their thoughts on a range of issues. Here's how Will Boyd answered. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

