Casey White behind bars in Bessemer, Vicky White dead

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - Escaped Lauderdale County inmate Casey White is back behind bars in Alabama after 11 days on the run. Vicky White, the former corrections officer assisting him in the escape died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

White returned to Lauderdale County Tuesday night for his arraignment. Casey White was surrounded by law enforcement, walking into the courthouse after being picked up in Evansville, Indiana. He was charged with escape in the first degree, in addition to capital murder charges he already faces. Casey White was then taken to the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Tuesday night, his team is ready to go to trial.

“I had every confidence the whole time that they would be captured,” Connolly said. “And I would say...We are mourning the loss of Vicky...So sadness in our community and law enforcement but yes...having him in custody is a relief.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville after a police chase ended in a rollover crash. Vicky was seriously injured at the time of the crash due to a self-inflicted wound. Casey White had minor injuries.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said Casey was driving a black Cadillac at the time of the chase. An Evansville police officer located the Cadillac after authorities received several tips on a possible spotting of the two fugitives.

According to the Vanderburgh County, Indiana, coroner’s office, Vicky White was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. on May 9 at Deaconess Hospital. An autopsy was completed by the Vanderburgh County Coroner on Tuesday. It was determined that Vicky White died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Her cause of death was ruled a suicide. On Wednesday, Vicky White’s body was released to a funeral home in Florence, Alabama.

“If you have a child, and they make a bad choice…you discipline and you correct them but you still love them,” Singleton said. “Vicky was a friend to all of us. I am very disappointed in what she did. I have no explanation of why she did it, what in the world possessed her to do this…We will never know.”

The judge presiding over this case said he doesn’t want Casey to spend even a minute at the Lauderdale County Jail. Again, Casey is now at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

