City of Montgomery honors its fallen officers during National Police Week

The City of Montgomery honors fallen officers.
The City of Montgomery honors fallen officers.
By Sally Pitts
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s National Police Week. The week is a time to recognize law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, the city of Montgomery took a moment to honor the 28 officers that have been lost in the line of duty. A roll call was held for the fallen officers at the event.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said National Police Week is a tribute to those fallen, but every day they are remembered.

“Those who chose to take on evil, those who chose to take on serving, those who chose to share their time and wisdom, and those who were not given a fair chance, but who sacrificed their life put in the safety of others,” said Albert.

Mayor Steven Reed also spoke at the ceremony. As he remembered those who’ve lost their lives, he also recognized those who continue to serve.

“This is not an easy job. It’s a calling that comes with a cost to you and your families. (It’s) a duty predicated on give me more of yourself than necessary in many other professions,” said Reed.

