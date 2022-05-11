Advertise
Department of Defense responds to U.S. Space Command movement criticism

$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Defense released its report on the investigation into the process used by the Air Force to choose Huntsville as the permanent home of Space Command.

The report found, “that the process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville, Alabama, as the preferred permanent location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters complied with law and policy, and was reasonable in identifying Huntsville as the preferred permanent location.”

READ MORE: Department of Defense begins evaluation for U.S. Space Command HQ in Huntsville

The report goes on to say that the actions directed by the Secretary of Defense followed both Federal Law and DoD policy. Of all the criteria used to select Huntsville, almost all were reasonable and accurate.

This is just one of two federal investigations into whether Huntsville’s selection was fair. The U.S. Government Accountability Office is also performing an investigation into the selection process. Its report is expected over the next few weeks. Read the full evaluation here.

READ MORE: U.S. Space Command to be headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

