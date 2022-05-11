Enterprise woman dies in overnight traffic crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of an Enterprise woman.

Giselle Burgos-Santiago, 39, was fatally injured when the 2003 Acura TL she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck several trees. Burgos-Santiago was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Acura, Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise, was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Troopers continue to investigate.

