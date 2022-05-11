Advertise
Man charged in catalytic converter theft at Opelika auto shop

Police say the suspect attempted to leave the business when they arrived to the scene.
Police say the suspect attempted to leave the business when they arrived to the scene.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tallassee man is facing charges in connection to a theft at an Opelika auto shop.

While responding to an alarm call at Gateway Tire & Auto on Pepperell Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said they approached 34-year-old Jeffrey Sullivan attempting to leave the business.

Officers say they then found a cut in the fence in the back of the business which led to the recovery of electronic power tools, gloves, bolt cutters, along with two stolen and damaged catalytic converters.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness line at 334-745-8665.

