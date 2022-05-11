Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Novelis to build $2.5B aluminum plant near Alabama coast

Rendering of Novelis' planned, brand new fully integrated aluminum recycling and rolling mill...
Rendering of Novelis' planned, brand new fully integrated aluminum recycling and rolling mill in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta-based company says it plans to build a $2.5 billion aluminum plant near the Gulf Coast in southwest Alabama.

Novelis Inc. says the recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, will use low-carbon processes. More than half of its capacity will go towards aluminum sheets that are used to produce beverage cans in North America. It will also produce aluminum for vehicle production.

The company describes the project as the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in four decades. It will create about 1,000 jobs in Alabama’s primary beach county of Baldwin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The City of Montgomery honors fallen officers.
City of Montgomery honors its fallen officers during National Police Week
Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race
Two Dothan women charged with robbery
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases