Novelis to build $2.5B aluminum plant near Alabama coast

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta-based company says it plans to build a $2.5 billion aluminum plant near the Gulf Coast in southwest Alabama.

Novelis Inc. says the recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, will use low-carbon processes. More than half of its capacity will go towards aluminum sheets that are used to produce beverage cans in North America. It will also produce aluminum for vehicle production.

The company describes the project as the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in four decades. It will create about 1,000 jobs in Alabama’s primary beach county of Baldwin.

