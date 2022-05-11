Advertise
Selma city council appoints new chief after former chief resigns

File image of Selma fire trucks(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A new fire chief has been appointed to the Selma Fire Department by the city council following the resignation of Chief Willie Mason, who had been on the job just three months.

Walter Dailey will serve as the head of the department following an appointment made Tuesday during a regularly scheduled city council meeting, according to a release.

The city council said it “swiftly progressed and appointed” Daily to ensure operations within the department continue and progress its recruitment mission.

Daily was recommended for the position by Mason, the release added.

According to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., Mason resigned due to a rule that the department head must live in Dallas County within 90 days of being hired, something Mason did not do.

Perkins, who couldn’t provide many specifics, said the issue with the rule could be just one of the reasons for Mason’s resignation.

On Tuesday, Perkins told WSFA 12 News he believed the council should refrain from involving itself in operations and hiring city departments.

The city responded to the mayor’s comments by saying:

“The citizens elected us, the city council members and the mayor also, to work together in harmony, and we all are doing just that, working together.”

Perkins had previously appointed Capt. Franklin Edwards to serve as the interim fire chief. This caused controversy as Edwards had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2020. Edwards is scheduled to face that charge in court this summer.

