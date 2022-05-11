Selma fire chief resigns within 3 months on the job

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After just under three months, the city of Selma is again looking for a new fire chief. Willie Mason Jr., who was appointed in February, has resigned, effective immediately.

While Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said he couldn’t provide many specifics, he said the city has a rule that department heads must live in Dallas County within 90 days of being hired, something Mason did not do. However, the mayor says that could be just one reason for the resignation.

In the meantime, Perkins says he has appointed Capt. Franklin Edwards to serve as the city’s interim fire chief.

Edwards was arrested in June 2020 on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He is scheduled to face that charge in court this summer.

When asked why he appointed Edwards amid this, Perkins said there’s simply no one else qualified to take the job. The mayor also said he’s being held accountable for city department heads while the City Council holds all the power to make those hires in the first place.

Perkins said the City Council needs to get its hands out of operations and hires and instead focus on legislative issues in the city.

Perkins is now calling on the citizens of Selma to contact their City Council members to voice the same concerns as the mayor.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the City Council for comment, but we have not heard back.

